Kazakh leader confirms plans to develop ties with Russia

MOSCOW, February 10. /TASS/. Russia and Kazakhstan will achieve desirable results in their strategic cooperation, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at a meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Thursday.

"We intend to achieve practical results in our strategic cooperation," Tokayev said.

"Kazakhstan and Russia are God-given neighbors sharing the longest land border in the world and our countries can have nothing but friendship and cooperation," the Kazakh leader said.

He also said a number of important agreements will be signed during his current visit to Moscow.