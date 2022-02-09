Another shipment of US ammunition arrives in Ukraine - defense minister

KIEV, February 9. /TASS/. Another planeload of US ammunition arrived in Ukraine, Alexey Reznikov, the Ukrainian defense minister, said on Wednesday.

"The Borispol airport is having an open house today," he said on Twitter. "Right after the nineth bird, the 10th bird flew over from the US."

"Another 80 tons of ammunition for Ukraine’s armed forces," the minister said.

Earlier on Wednesday, another plane delivered a similar shipment of US ammunition to Ukraine. Since the start of the year, Washington has given Kiev more than 650 tons of ammunition. The military supplies are part of the US administration-backed $200 million assistance to Ukraine.