Amnestied ISIS ex-militants travel from Syria to US, Canada, Europe - statement

MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. Syrian militants, amnestied under US support travel from Syria to the US, Canada and Europe via forged papers, says Counter Admiral Oleg Zhuravlyov, deputy head of the Russian Reconciliation Center for Syria.

"The Russian Reconciliation Center received information regarding former ISIS militants, amnestied under support of the US, who previously stayed in detention facilities in Syrian areas under Kurdish administration’s control, outside the Syrian Arab Republic. Using forged documents with visa stamps, these people travel to the US, Canada and EU states," Zhuravlyov said.

He noted that the work in Syria continues in order to resolve the conflict via non-military means and to assist Syrian citizens with restoration of peaceful life.