Work underway on creating single vaccine against flu, COVID-19, developer says

MOSCOW, February 8. /TASS/. Work on creating a vaccine that would protect simultaneously against flu and the coronavirus is being conducted by the Chumakov Federal Scientific Center for Research and Development of Immune and Biological Products, according to the Center's Director Aydar Ishmukhametov.

"As for a completely different issue - the vaccine that would protect both against flu and against coronavirus, <...> we began to conduct such studies. <...> These are pre-clinical trials. <...> Our studies on animals have shown that with combining a flu strain and a coronavirus strain, their introduction into one vaccine leads to an intensifying effect, that is, it becomes more potent with regards to both diseases, so there is definite promise," he told the Russia-24 TV channel.

The scientist added that such a combination is possible thanks to the fact that the production technology of vaccines against COVID-19 and against flu is "very similar".