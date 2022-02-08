Some sides not interested in real dialogue on security issues with Moscow, says envoy

MOSCOW, February 8. /TASS/. Russian Ambassador to France Alexey Meshkov has said that some sides in Europe and elsewhere are not willing for a real dialogue on security issues with Moscow to be held.

"There are some forces in Europe and all over the world that are not very interested in having a real dialogue between Russia and our European partners on security issues," the diplomat told the Russia-24 TV channel.

Meshkov assessed the talks between the Russian and French leaders, Vladimir Putin and Emmanuel Macron, as significant and relevant. At the same time, the diplomat emphasized that the further developments would also depend on today’s meeting between Macron and Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky. "I believe that [Macron’s] visit [to Moscow] was very timely and could positively affect the further course of events," the diplomat noted.

On Monday, Vladimir Putin and Emmanuel Macron held talks in Moscow, focusing on the situation around Ukraine. Following the meeting, the leaders held a press conference, during which they revealed that some European security issues as part of Moscow’s proposals on security guarantees on the part of the US and NATO, the Ukrainian crisis and other issues were addressed. On Tuesday, the French head of state resumed his working visit and left for Kiev. During a joint press conference with Putin, Macron promised that he would discuss the implementation of the Minsk accords with Zelensky on Tuesday.