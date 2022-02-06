Turkey’s defense minister catches coronavirus after traveling to Ukraine

ANKARA, February 7. /TASS/. Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar contracted coronavirus after traveling to Ukraine with Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who also tested positive.

"My COVID-19 test came back positive," Akar was quoted as saying by the Turkish Defense Ministry on Sunday. "Fortunately, I feel well and we carry on our work, taking the necessary precautions."

Erdogan said on Saturday that his wife and he caught the Omicron variant. The president said on Sunday that he continued to work remotely as doctors confirmed a light disease.

On February 3, Erdogan visited Ukraine where he held talks with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky. His wife traveled to Kiev, too. The Turkish delegation also included the foreign minister, interior minister, energy and natural resources minister, industry and technology minister, ecology minister, trade minister, youth and sports minister and some other officials.