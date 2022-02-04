First US reinforcement troops to arrive in Poland on Saturday - agency

WARSAW, February 4. /TASS/. The first US troops are expected to arrive in Poland on Saturday in order to reinforce NATO's eastern flank, Reuters reported on Friday, citing defense sources.

According to the sources, the plans could change depending on security and logistics. A small group of US soldiers arrived on Thursday to prepare for the arrival of the troops and military equipment, Reuters added.

According to earlier reports, the first US reinforcement troops for Europe arrived in Germany.

The West and Kiev have recently been echoing allegations about Russia’s potential invasion of Ukraine. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov castigated these claims as "empty and unfounded", serving as a ploy to escalate tensions, pointing out that Russia did not pose any threat whatsoever to anyone. However, Peskov did not rule out the possibility of provocations aimed at justifying such claims and warned that attempts to use military force to resolve the crisis in southeastern Ukraine would have serious consequences.