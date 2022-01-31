New UK package of anti-Russian sanctions to be ready by February 10 - top diplomat

LONDON, February 1. /TASS/. A new package of sanctions, allowing the UK government to impose a broader range of restrictions on Russia, will be ready by February 10, UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said on Monday.

"This package that we are putting together in legislation will be in place by the 10th of February so we are able to enact wide-ranging sanctions in broad categories that really target anybody that is providing strategic or economic support to the Russian regime," Truss told the UK House of Commons.

"There will be nowhere to hide," Truss added.

Earlier, UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss confirmed she planned to visit Moscow by mid-February and hold talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.