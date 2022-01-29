Reinforcement of UK’s contribution to NATO to become signal for Kremlin - Prime Minister

LONDON, January 30. /TASS/. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson intends to send a signal to Moscow be reinforcing the UK’s contribution to NATO, the British cabinet said in a statement, published Saturday. In particular, London may double the number of its servicemen in Estonia to 1,800, send defensive weapons there, as well as provide support to other NATO allies.

"This package will send a clear message to the Kremlin - we will not tolerate their destabilizing activity, and we will always stand with our NATO allies in the face [of] Russian hostility," Johnson said. "If [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin chooses a path of bloodshed and destruction, it will be a tragedy for Europe. Ukraine must be free to choose its own future."

The Prime Minister’s office explained to TASS that London plans to increase its military contingent in Estonia from 900 to 1,800 servicemen as one of its steps. The UK commands the multinational NATO battalion in Estonia, while 150 more British servicemen are included in the NATO battalion in Poland. Earlier this week, the Daily Telegraph reported citing sources in the Defense Ministry and the UK and the US are considering sending 1,000 servicemen each to Romania, Bulgaria and Hungary.

According to Johnson, the British Armed Forces were ordered to prepare for departure in Europe next week.

The Prime Minister’s Office also pointed out that HMS Prince of Wales aircraft carrier will be ready for departure to a designated area within hour in case of further escalation of tensions.