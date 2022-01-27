Tajik border guards placed on heightened alert at border with Kyrgyzstan

DUSHANBE, January 27. /TASS/. The Tajik border guards were placed on heightened alert after an incident at the border with Kyrgyzstan, a source in the country’s security agencies told TASS on Thursday.

"In the wake of the tension that has emerged at the Tajik-Kyrgyz border, the personnel of the Tajik Border Guard Service have been placed on enhanced alert," the source said.

Representatives of the local authorities from both sides are taking all measures to settle the conflict, he said.

"Representatives of the border guard services of Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan are specifying details of the border conflict," he added.