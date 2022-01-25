North Korea allegedly fires two cruise missiles towards Sea of Japan — agency

MOSCOW, January 25. /TASS/. South Korea said that North Korea had allegedly launched two cruise missiles towards the Sea of Japan, the Yonhap News Agency reported on Tuesday, citing military sources.

According to the news agency, the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the Republic of Korea are currently analyzing the characteristics of these missiles.

Earlier, North Korea has already fired four missiles since the start of the year, the last launch was carried out on January 17. Then the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the Republic of Korea said that two ballistic missiles traveled about 380 kilometers towards the Sea of Japan at a maximum altitude of 42 kilometers.