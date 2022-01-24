Biden to discuss Ukraine in video call with European leaders Monday

WASHINGTON, January 24. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden on Monday will hold a video call with European leaders to discuss the situation around Ukraine, the White House said.

"In the afternoon, the President will hold a secure video call with European leaders as part of our close consultation and coordination with our Transatlantic Allies and partners in response to Russia’s military buildup on Ukraine’s borders," according to an updated presidential schedule.

It’s expected that the video call will be attended by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President Charles Michel, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and the leaders of the UK, Italy, Poland, France and Germany.