German top diplomat reminds Kiev of obligations under Minsk accords

BERLIN, January 21. /TASS/. The implementation of the Minsk accords is likely to bring Ukraine closer to overcoming the crisis, while Kiev needs to make its contribution, in particular, to abstain from adopting laws that contradict the agreements, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock told the Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper on Friday.

"Yes, while implementing the Minsk [agreements], Kiev needs to ‘do its homework’," the German top diplomat noted.

"Kiev, first of all, is required to [deal with] political criteria, such as a law on a special status. This also includes not adopting laws that contradict the Minsk agreements. This would be a contribution to making progress," Baerbock said without providing further specifics.

The top diplomat also noted that she planned to make some preparations before talking about every single point of the Minsk accords. "It remains challenging. We will fight for every millimeter that brings us closer to ensuring safety. It is better than not moving at all," the foreign minister noted.

Efforts to find a peaceful solution to the conflict in Donbass are based on the Minsk agreements, which particularly include moves to declare a ceasefire, withdraw weapons, declare amnesty, restore economic ties and conduct constitutional reform in Ukraine through dialogue with the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR, LPR), aimed at decentralizing power and providing a special status to certain districts in the Donetsk and Lugansk regions. However, the negotiation process has actually stalled because of Kiev’s refusal to fulfill the political provisions of the Minsk accords.