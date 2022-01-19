Russia’s Deputy Transport Minister detained in corruption case - source

MOSCOW, January 19. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Minister of Transport Vladimir Tokarev was detained in a corruption case, a source in law enforcement authorities told TASS.

"[He] was detained in order of Article 91 of the Code of Criminal Procedure as a suspect," the source said.

The criminal case opened in respect of the deputy minister is not related to his work in the ministry, the source noted.

"This criminal case is not related to his activities in the Ministry of Transport. It pertains to the period when Tokarev was deputy head of Spetstransstroi Company," he said. Deputy Minister of Construction Yury Reilyan was earlier arrested within the framework of the criminal case.

Another source told TASS that Tokarev is now on leave until January 31 with further resignation.