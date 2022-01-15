CSTO peacekeepers to be pulled out of Kazakhstan by January 19 - bloc’s chief

MINSK, January 15. /TASS/. The peacekeeping contingent of the CSTO collective forces will be withdrawn from Kazakhstan by January 19, Stanislav Zas, Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), said in a televised interview with Belarus-1 channel on Saturday.

"Almost within a week, all the units and all the personnel will be pulled out to their permanent deployment locations. Unless the weather interferes, it is scheduled to return everyone to their permanent deployment locations by January 19, according to the Russian Defense Ministry’s plan," the CSTO Secretary General said.