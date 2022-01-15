OSCE chairperson-in-office to visit Moscow in mid-February

WARSAW, January 15. /TASS/. Polish Foreign Minister and OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Zbigniew Rau plans to visit Moscow in mid-February, Polish Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lukasz Jasina told the Polish Press Agency on Saturday.

As the spokesperson explained, Rau will first visit Ukraine and the United States. "And in the middle of next month, most probably, on February 15, the OSCE chair will meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. A visit to Moscow is a normal procedure for the OSCE chair as Russia is one of the most important member states of that organization," he said.

At a session of the OSCE (Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe) Permanent Council in Vienna on January 13, Poland’s top diplomat outlined priorities of the country’s OSCE’s presidency. They included preventing conflicts and engaging in the search for solutions to security challenges in Eastern Europe and also readiness for dialogue.