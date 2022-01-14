Kyrgyz peacekeepers return from Kazakhstan to their points of permanent deployment

BISHKEK, January 14. /TASS/. Kyrgyzstan's Armed Forces military personnel who took part in the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) peacekeeping mission in Kazakhstan, returned to their points of permanent deployment on Friday, the republic's Defense Ministry told TASS.

"The peacekeeping military contingent arrived today from Almaty to the points of permanent deployment," a representative of the ministry said.

Kyrgyzstan sent 150 peacekeepers to Kazakhstan as part of the CSTO on January 7. On that day, the Russian Aerospace Forces’ military transport aviation transferred special units of the Defense Ministry’s "Scorpion" unit to the neighboring Central Asian state, as well as 19 units of vehicles and armored vehicles.

In Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz military personnel guarded the combined heat and power (CHP)-2 of Almaty.

The CSTO consists of Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan. The alliance’s peacekeeping mission was sent to Kazakhstan at the request of the nation’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.