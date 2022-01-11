US has no single opinion on how to respond to Russia’s proposals on security — expert

MOSCOW, January 11. /TASS/. Washington has not decided yet on how to respond to Russia’s proposals on guarantees of security, there is fighting going on inside the US, as the negotiators seek to "muddle" the negotiations process with irrelevant topics, says Andrey Bezrukov, member of the Council on Foreign and Defense Policy (SVOP) member.

"There is a fight going on inside the US on how to respond to Russia’s proposals, and this issue has not been decided yet. This is why [the US] involve their allies, prolong this process, muddle it, and switch it to the allegedly inevitable Russian attack on Ukraine," he told TASS.

Meanwhile, according to Bezrukov, the US has been emphasizing a diplomatic settlement of strategic issues lately instead of military solutions, as indicated by the dialogue with Russia on security and Washington’s attempts to deter China instead of a direct conflict.

"The United States is emphasizing, and this is an emphasis dictated by the balance of power, a shift from the military component - like what we’ve seen 20 years ago with the invasion of Iraq, Afghanistan and so on - to a diplomatic component, to engagement of the US’ diplomatic capabilities instead of military ones," the expert said.