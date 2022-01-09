US top diplomat denounces Tokayev’s shoot-to-kill order

NEW YORK, January 9. /TASS/. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken denounced the order by President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to shoot to kill those who refuse to put down their arms.

"The shoot-to-kill order is wrong," he said in an interview aired by CNN on Sunday, adding that he had told the Kazakh Foreign Minister in a telephone conversation a couple of days ago that the republic’s authorities should solve the issues they face peacefully and ensure the protection of rights of those who protest peacefully.