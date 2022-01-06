Situation in Baikonur, spaceport remains under control, Roscosmos CEO says

MOSCOW, January 6. /TASS/. The situation in Baikonur, both in the city and at the spaceport, remains under control, General Director of the Roscosmos space agency Dmitry Rogozin said.

"In Baikonur, the night was without incidents. The situation in the city and at the spaceport’s facilities is under control," he wrote on his Telegram channel on Thursday.

Protest rallies against high fuel prices erupted on January 2 in Zhanaozen and Aktau in the Mangystau Region in southwestern Kazakhstan. Two days later, the protests engulfed Almaty in the country’s southeast and other cities where the protesters clashed with the police. Casualties were reported, the state of emergency was declared in the country. The CSTO Collective Security Council made the decision to send peacekeepers to Kazakhstan in order to stabilize the situation.