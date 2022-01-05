Kazakhstan’s political system to remain unchanged — president

NUR-SULTAN, January 5. /TASS/. Kazakhstan’s political system and economic setup will remain unchanged, the country’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on Wednesday.

"The head of the state underscored that political, social and economic setup of our country will remain unchanged. In his view, the principles of unitarity, rule of law, respect for private property and market economy will remain the priority of our state policy," the presidential press service quoted the Kazakh leader as saying after a governmental meeting.

On January 2, crowds took to the streets in the cities of Zhanaozen and Aktau in the Mangistau region, protesting against high fuel prices. According to them, the price per liter of liquefied gas increased to 120 tenge ($0.27) since January 1, so the demonstrators demanded to halve it, to 50-60 tenge ($0.11 - $0.13). The president commissioned the government to assess urgently the situation in the region, taking into account economic feasibility and legal issues. The government commission arrived in Aktau and commenced work. On Tuesday, after the talks with protesters the commission announced the price of liquefied gas would be brought down to 50 tenge in the Mangistau region.

The president imposed a two-week state of emergency and a curfew in the country’s largest city of Almaty and the southwestern Mangistau Province early on Wednesday. The head of the state also accepted the government’s resignation. Its members will continue to perform their tasks until a new cabinet is formed.