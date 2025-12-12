Lukashenko hails Trump for recent moves — BeITA

MINSK, December 12. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko told a delegation from the United States that arrived in Minsk on Friday that he's becoming a bigger and bigger fan of US leader Donald Trump.

"They say Trump loves flattery. But this is not for the sake of flattery. I want to say that lately, his actions are very much to my liking," Lukashenko said as quoted by the BelTA agency.

The Belarusian leader congratulated the head of the US delegation, John Cole, on his appointment as the US Special Envoy for Belarus. "You are the one representing [the United States in] Belarus these days. Tell Trump that we need to get the ball rolling here. Here we go," Lukashenko promised.

"We have many issues. The world is changing very quickly, new problems are emerging that we must discuss with you. And perhaps, resolve some issues," the president added.