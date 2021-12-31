China has positive expectations for cooperation in Russia in 2022 - Foreign Ministry

BEIJING, December 31. /TASS/. Chinese authorities hold in high esteem the statement made by Russian President Vladimir Putin regarding the development of relations between the two countries and have positive expectations for cooperation with Russia in 2022, official spokesperson of the China’s Foreign Ministry Zhao Lijian said on Friday.

"The Chinese side rates high the positive statement of President [Vladimir] Putin regarding cooperation between our countries," the diplomat said at the briefing, commenting on the New Year greetings telegram sent by the Russian leader to President of China Xi Jinping. "We have many expectations regarding development of relations between Russia and China in 2022," he noted.

"We firmly believe <…> that China and Russia will continue promoting global cooperation," Zhao Lijian added.