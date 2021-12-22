Russia offers Turkey aid in fighting terrorists in Idlib — presidential envoy

NUR-SULTAN, December 22. /TASS/. Russia offered Turkey aid in fighting terrorists in Idlib, and this initiative is currently being reviewed by Ankara, Russian Special Presidential Envoy on settlement in Syria Alexander Lavrentiev said at a press conference in the wake of the 17th Astana format conference on Syria.

"We offered the Turkish side our aid in solving tasks on fighting terrorists in the Idlib de-escalation area. And this issue is currently being reviewed by the Turkish side. We very much hope that the next year will bear positive results in this regard and we will be able to get rid of the terrorist threat originating from the Idlib territory," he said.

According to the envoy, Moscow sees that the Turkish partners exert certain efforts in order to fulfill their obligations in this regard.

"But, unfortunately, this process has indeed dragged on for too long," he said. "And we still cannot meet the agreements, achieved by our presidents on March 5, 2019."

Lavrentiev noted that this primarily involves the "withdrawal of militants from Southern Idlib past the M4 highway and deployment of Russian and Turkish observation points along both sides of this road".