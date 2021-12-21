Intensity of shelling by Kiev forces in Donbass not subsiding

MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. The volume of the Ukrainian military’s shelling attacks targeting positions held by forces of the self-proclaimed people’s republics of Donetsk and Lugansk remains at the same level and provokes return fire, Russian Defense Minister Army General Sergey Shoigu said at the ministry’s enlarged board meeting on Tuesday.

"The volume of the Ukrainian military’s shelling attacks targeting positions held by people’s militias of LPR and DPR does not decline, provoking them to take retaliatory measures," Shoigu said.

In his words, more than 120 mercenaries from private US military companies were detected in the towns of Avdeevka and Priazovskoye in the Donetsk Region. They are setting up firing points, plotting military operations and training radical armed groups.

According to Shoigu, canisters with unknown chemical substances were delivered to the town of Avdeyevka and the village of Krasny Liman.