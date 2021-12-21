Seventh session of Syrian Constitutional Committee may be held in January 2022

NUR-SULTAN, December 21. /TASS/. The next meeting of the Syrian Constitutional Committee in Geneva may take place in January 2022, Russia’s Special Presidential Representative for the Syrian Settlement Alexander Lavrentyev told reporters.

He recalled that UN Secretary General's Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen was in Damascus on December 12. "His impression was quite positive. We believe this allows us to expect the next, seventh session of the Constitutional Committee to be convened in January. We all hope that during this session the Syrian parties will be able to find a compromise solution," he said.

He noted that the results of the previous session were very modest but the parties were able to sit down at the negotiating table.