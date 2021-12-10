Yerevan says Azerbaijan’s forces tried to attack eastern border Friday

YEREVAN, December 10. /TASS/. The Armenian Defense Ministry has said that Azerbaijan’s armed forces on Friday tried to carry out an attack towards the Armenian army’s positions on the eastern section of the border.

"At about 12:00 (11:00 Moscow time) on December 10 Azerbaijani forces attacked Armenian positions on the eastern part of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. As a result of retaliatory measures by the Armenian side the enemy sustained losses in manpower and was forced to retreat to the initial positions. The fire exchange is continuing at the moment," the Armenian Defense Ministry said.

Tensions on this section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border remain for a second day running. On Thursday morning, the Armenian Defense Ministry said Armenian forces had come under fire on the eastern section of the border from Azerbaijan.

Fierce clashes between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces took place in the border districts of Armenia’s Syunik Region on November 16. Yerevan said the Azerbaijani military had launched an offensive into Armenian territory. The road connecting the country’s capital with southern regions and Iran was under threat. Baku blamed the incident on Armenia, accusing the Armenian armed forces of a provocation. Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry said Armenian troops had attacked Azerbaijani military posts.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has held telephone conversations with his Armenian and Azerbaijani counterparts. The Russian Defense Ministry’s press-service said the Azerbaijani and Armenian defense minsters later took measures to stabilize the situation.