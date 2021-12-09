Russia would consider Slovakia’s request for Sputnik Light — official

MOSCOW, December 9. /TASS/. Russia is ready to consider Slovakia’s request for purchasing Sputnik Light coronavirus vaccine if they send it, spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"Slovakia has not made an official request on this issue. If we receive this appeal, the Russian side will be ready to consider it," he said.

On May 6, the one-component Sputnik Light vaccine was officially registered in Russia, suggested to use in people aged 18 to 60 years. By August, Sputnik Light was introduced into civil circulation throughout the country.