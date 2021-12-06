Russian-Indian dialogue contributes to guaranteeing global security, says defense chief

NEW DELHI, December 6. /TASS/. Dialogue between Russia and India’s foreign and defense ministries is significantly contributing to ensuring global and regional security, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said on Monday during consultations in the "2+2" format.

"I’m convinced that the dialogue between the foreign policy and defense departments of both countries will make a significant contribution to mutual trust and ensuring global and regional security," Shoigu said.

He noted that the current Russian-Indian military-technical cooperation occupies a special place in relations between both countries and continues to develop steadily.

"Today, within the framework of the 20th anniversary meeting of the Russian-Indian intergovernmental commission, my colleague, Indian Defense Minister [Rajnath] Singh, and I discussed cooperation in the defense field in a detailed way. We have plans for joint efforts in the future," the Russian minister added.