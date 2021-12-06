Myanmar’s ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi gets four-year jail term — AFP

TASS, December 6. Myanmar authorities have sentenced Ex-State Counsellor, Aung San Suu Kyi, to four years in prison for inciting against the military and breaching COVID-19 protocols, Agence France-Press reported on Monday, citing Spokesman for Myanmar’s military Zaw Min Tun.

According to him, Aung San Suu Kyi received two years in prison on each of the two charges.

The 76-year-old Nobel peace prize laureate has been held in custody since the February coup. She has been charged with breaking Myanmar’s export and import law, and violating legislation on natural disaster management, in addition to corruption.

On February 1, Myanmar’s military command introduced a one-year state of emergency and announced the removal of the civilian leadership, including then President Win Myint and State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi. The top brass said the move was motivated by massive falsifications which, according to them, took place during the general parliamentary election in November 2020. Demonstrations against the ousting of the civilian government have been underway throughout the country since the beginning of February.