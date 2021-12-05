Lavrov to take part in meeting with India’s Foreign and Defense Ministers

MOSCOW, December 6. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu will take part in talks in the "2+2" format in New Delhi with India’s Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday. This meeting with Indian partners will be the first event in such format.

Ministers will discuss key regional matters, including the situation in the Asia-Pacific Region and Central Asia, settlement in Afghanistan and Syria and the interaction on the floor of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and in the Russia - India - China format, the Russian Foreign Ministry said. Particular attention will be paid to strategic stability issues, the Ministry noted.

The Russian-Indian summit will take place on the same day.