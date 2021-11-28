Australia confirms first two Omicron cases of new COVID-19 strain

SYDNEY, November 28. /TASS/. The first two cases of the new Omicron COVID-19 variant have been confirmed in Australia, the New South Wales Health Ministry reported on Sunday.

According to the ministry, two travelers who returned to Sydney from southern Africa on Saturday night have tested positive for the new Omicron COVID-19 variant. Both people being fully vaccinated against the coronavirus infection have been in isolation under medical supervision. 12 passengers who arrived from southern Africa on November 27 are undertaking quarantine. The remaining 260 passengers and aircrew members of Qatar Airways from Doha are sent to the Special Health Accommodation," the ministry said.

On Friday, the World Health Organization designated the B.1.1.529 variant as a "Variant of Concern" and assigned it the Greek letter Omicron. It also said that the new variant has "a large number of mutations, some of which are concerning." "Preliminary evidence suggests an increased risk of reinfection with this variant, as compared to other VOCs," it said.