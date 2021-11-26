Azerbaijani president thanks Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh

SOCHI, November 26. /TASS/. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has thanked Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh for their good service and noted that the situation in their zone of responsibility is stable.

"In general, the situation in the zone of responsibility of Russian peacekeeping forces is stable, with no serious incidents or deliberate provocations. The several sporadic incidents did not have a systemic character. That is why I would like to thank the Russian peacekeeping contingent for their good service, for their efforts to ensure security in the region," he said at a trilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinan in Sochi.

Renewed clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia erupted on September 27, 2020, with intense battles raging in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh. On November 9, 2020, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint statement on a complete ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh. As per the document, the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides stopped at the positions that they had held and Russian peacekeepers were deployed along the engagement line in Nagorno-Karabakh and along the Lachin corridor that connects Armenia with the enclave to exercise control of the ceasefire observance. In addition, a number of districts came under Baku’s control.