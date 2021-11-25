Taliban to welcome investment by Russia’s business community in Afghanistan, says envoy

KABUL, November 25. /TASS/. The Taliban radical movement (outlawed in Russia) will welcome the activity of Russian entrepreneurs in Afghanistan, Muhammad Suhail Shaheen, Taliban spokesman, the movement's envoy to the UN told TASS on Thursday.

"We want Russian businessmen, investors and entrepreneurs to come to Afghanistan. We will welcome them and will provide necessary facilities," he stated. The official went on to say that in Afghanistan there "will be investor-friendly laws in the country," Shaheen assured, adding that the Taliban "will appreciate and welcome if the Russians invest in Afghanistan."

Despite the Taliban’s efforts, the economic situation in Afghanistan remains dire. The authorities now in power have access to no more than 0.1% of state reserves, since a significant part of them had been frozen by the United States.

The Taliban have repeatedly requested that Washington unfreeze Afghan state reserves, however, according to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, any relevant decisions will depend on the Taliban’s further steps.