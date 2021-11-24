West seeks to derail political settlement in Syria — foreign minister

BEIRUT, November 24. /TASS/. Certain Western countries are attempting to sabotage a political settlement of the ongoing conflict in Syria after the failure to achieve their own goals on the battlefield, Syrian Minister for Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Faisal Mekdad said on Wednesday.

"I strongly believe that all the occupied Syrian territories will eventually be liberated," Press TV reported citing Mekdad. "The Syrians are also of the opinion that all parts of our country will soon be returned. After the military aggression against Syria failed, Western states are now seeking to damage the country by political means."

According to the minister, "the West has failed to impose its will on Syria, either through terror acts or through military adventures, and now it is trying to aggravate the situation in the country and to derail the political settlement of the Syria crisis."

Mekdad denounced Turkey’s seizure of Syrian areas, which creates obstacles to resolving the conflict in the country, as he put it.

The Syrian foreign minister said in conclusion that the United States supports various armed groups in northeastern Syria to exert pressure on the government in order to compel it to abandon the fight against the terrorists operating there.