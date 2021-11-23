COVID certificate recognition slowed down not only for objective reasons — Lavrov

MOSCOW, November 23. /TASS/. The process of mutual recognition of coronavirus vaccination certificates is complicated not only because of objective reasons but also due to "subjective factors," Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

"There are both objective and subjective aspects linked with the WHO rules. As a matter of fact, we have never had such problems before, because all the vaccines used to combat previous pandemics were based on well-known platforms. But, naturally, there are subjective factors, which are slowing down these processes, and we see it," he said at a forum organized by the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs.

According to the minister, the movement in favor of recognizing vaccination certificates regardless of the bureaucratic procedures concerning these vaccines is already underway. "It works. Hungary has taken such a decision, we have agreed that with Hungary. Several other states are about to do it too," Lavrov added.

"We will be supporting that," he stressed.