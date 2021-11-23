Resolution of Palestinian issue to account for interests of all region’s residents — Putin

SOCHI, November 23. /TASS/. Moscow’s position on the issue of settling the Palestinian problem remains the same: it should be resolved in accordance with the approaches of the UN Security Council and taking into account the interests of all the residents of the region, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during talks with Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas held in Sochi on Tuesday.

"The position of the Russian Federation in the Palestinian direction, on the issues of settling the Palestinian problem, remains the same. The Palestinian problem should be resolved in accordance with earlier decisions made at the level of the United Nations Security Council, that takes into account the interests of all the people residing in that region, on the basis of two independent states," he emphasized.

The Russian president assured that work in this direction would continue "no matter how difficult it will be." "I think that during today’s meeting, esteemed Mr. President, you and I will exchange information on what is going on now in greater detail, what is the actual situation at this moment of time, and will think together on what is possible to do to move forward," he told his Palestinian counterpart, adding that he was very happy to see him.