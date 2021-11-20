Ukrainian PM says situation remains calm on border with Belarus

KIEV, November 20. /TASS/. The situation remains "tense" but calm at the Ukrainian-Belarusian border, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Shmygal said on Saturday.

"The Ukrainian armed forces and intelligence agencies are working. We receive information every day," he said in an interview with the Ukrainian bureau of Radio Svoboda (recognized as a foreign agent in Russia), noting that Kiev maintains close contact with foreign partners on the situation in Belarus.

The migrant crisis escalated dramatically on November 8 at the border of Belarus with Poland, Lithuania and Latvia, where migrants have been flocking to since the beginning of 2021. Several thousand people have approached the Polish border from Belarusian territory and are not leaving the border area. Polish forces have set up cordons and are not letting migrants through. Belarus supports the refugees by bringing firewood and water and providing medical assistance to those in need.

European Union nations have accused Minsk of deliberate escalation and called for sanctions. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that Western states are to shoulder the blame for the crisis as their actions make people flee from war.