Trilateral meeting on Nagorno-Karabakh to take place, but consensus is needed, Lavrov says

MOSCOW, November 19. /TASS/. A trilateral meeting between Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan on Nagorno-Karabakh will happen, but it requires a trilateral consensus, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference Friday.

"A meeting will require a consensus, so that all who plan to meet agreed with it. I am certain that such meeting will take place," he said.

Earlier, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that no contacts between Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Nagorno-Karabakh have been planned yet, adding that agreement and readiness of all sides are necessary for a trilateral contact.

On November 16, hostilities sparked between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces in the Syunik Province of Armenia. In regards to these events, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu had phone talks with his counterparts from both republics. Russian Defense Ministry said later that both republics took measures to stabilize the situation at the border.