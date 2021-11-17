Thousand refugees in Bruzgi logistics center — Belarus Red Cross

BRUZGI /Belarus/, November 17. /TASS/. About a thousand migrants have been accommodated in the Bruzgi transport and logistics center, with about 800 more people staying on the Belarusian-Polish border, secretary general of the Belarusian Red Cross Society Dmitri Shevtsov reported on Wednesday.

"We estimate that 1,007 migrants are currently accommodated in the logistics center, about 800 people remain in the camp at the border," he said.

On Tuesday evening, several thousand migrants accepted the offer of the Belarusian side to shift from the border line to the logistics center. Later, several more groups of foreigners have arrived here. At present, around a thousand people are at the center. Approximately the same number is in a camp near the Bruzgi checkpoint on the border with Poland.

On Tuesday, clashes between migrants and Polish law enforcement officers took place, where migrants started throwing stones and sticks at Polish law enforcement officers who used stun grenades and water cannons in return.

The migration crisis on Belarus’ borders with Latvia, Lithuania and Poland, where migrants began to flock to since the beginning of this year, went into high gear on November 8. Several thousand people approached the Polish border on the Belarusian side and tried to cross into Poland. In an attempt to storm the border, they broke a barbed wire fence. EU member states have blamed Minsk for the intentional escalation of the crisis and called for more sanctions. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that here the responsibility rested squarely on Western countries, whose policies had forced people to flee their war-torn homelands.