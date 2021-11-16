OSCE voices concern over Poland's restriction of media access to border

WARSAW, November 16. /TASS/. The OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) has voiced concerns over Polish restrictions of media access and civil society on the border with Belarus.

"We are concerned that state of emergency regulations may disproportionately restrict entry for the media and civil society," the message released on Twitter. At the same time, the ODIHR welcomes the fact that the Polish Human Rights commissioner could visit those at the Belarus-Poland border seeking international protection.

Amid the migration crisis, Poland imposed a state of emergency in regions bordering Belarus and has prevented reporters from entering a border zone since the beginning of September. According to Polish legislation, a state of emergency cannot be enacted for longer than 90 days. This deadline expires in early December.

The Polish government adopted an update to "the State Frontier Act" which allows authorities to prevent outsiders from entering the border zone with Belarus when the state of emergency imposed there expires. The Sejm (the lower house of parliament) has already started discussing these innovations, which, in particular, suggest that the head of the border guard post will be able to allow journalists to be in the territory that falls under the ban.