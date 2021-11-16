Russia extends suspension of air traffic with Tanzania through December 1 — crisis center

MOSCOW, November 16. /TASS/. Russia is extending the suspension of air traffic with Tanzania through December 1, a representative with the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Tuesday.

"Air traffic with Tanzania has been suspended through December 1," the official said.

Air traffic with Tanzania was suspended on April 15, 2021 due to the worsening epidemiological situation in the country. However, Tanzania was one of the first countries Russia resumed flights with in August 2020 after the lockdown introduced in March due to the pandemic.