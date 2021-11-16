Belarus didn’t send troops to Polish border, but seeks to counter aggression — Lukashenko

MINSK, November 16. /TASS/. Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko on Tuesday said Belarus didn’t deploy troops to the Polish border, but has plans to counter any aggression, BelTA reported.

"I have just said that there are about 20,000 armed people on the other side of the border," Lukashenko said at a meeting dedicated to the ongoing crisis. "We haven’t deployed a single platoon, a single company of the armed forces there, at the border."

"But we have plans to counter any aggression from their side. I gave this order to the defense minister and other generals and the military and security agencies," he said.

Poland is boosting its troops on the border with aircraft and armored vehicles, building a combat strike force, Lukashenko said. "This is all done under the disguise of protecting the European Union from an invasion of refugees from the countries that have been bombed and looted by a Western coalition led by the US," he said.

Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin told reporters after the meeting that amid the migration crisis, Poland deployed 23,000 troops at the border, setting up camps for them, and a large number of armored vehicles. "Unfortunately, we don’t see how that makes any sense," he said. "We are planning appropriate action to counter their inappropriate action, so that we don’t create tensions and conflict situations in the region."