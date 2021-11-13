Hackers compromised FBI email system - Bloomberg

NEW YORK, November 14. /TASS/. Hackers compromised the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s external email system, Bloomberg news agency said, citing the FBI statement.

"This is an ongoing situation and we are not able to provide any additional information at this time," the FBI said in a statement.

According to preliminary data, the case in point is an external account used to receive and transmit unclassified information. Tens of thousands of emails were sent from that account in total, Bloomberg reported.