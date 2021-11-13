Western countries show their true colors in migrant crisis - Lukashenko

MINSK, November 13. /TASS/. The Western countries have shown their true colors in the situation with migrants stranded at the Belarusian-Polish border, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said in an interview with Igor Korotchenko, editor-in-chief of the Russian monthly National Defense.

"Are you surprised because you thought that (in Western countries - TASS) there are human rights and freedoms, but there is no cruelty?" Lukashenko asked rhetorically.

"Actually, they have shown their true colors. Why are you (Polish border guards - TASS) beating those people? They say frankly, ‘We are not going to Poland! We have been invited to Germany, and we are going to Germany. Let us through.’ Bruised, scratched. One of the Polish leaders, I am unaware of his position, said recently that ‘we have about 200 migrants killed.’ It is not one or two, or three people, but about 200," Lukashenko said.

"Why is the world unaware?"

Lukashenko was indignant that the border crisis was not covered by the Polish media.

"Why is the world unaware? Why are human rights activists in Germany, France, the UK and the US silent? Why are not even media representatives allowed in there? Poland declared a closed zone and nobody is let through to the border! All those photos and footage have mainly come from us, but now some people have broken through, and a scandal and uproar have erupted," the president noted.

According to the president, all the accusations against Belarus for funding the influx of migrants are groundless.

"Well, let us say, they demand from me that I pay for this process and stop it, as I did before and at my own expense. That I do stop it, not fund it, as Americans claim that I give money to those refugees. Look, do I really have plenty of money? Well, do I nothing else to put my money in? Put the facts on the table. If I am the sponsor, put the facts on the table," the Belarusian leader said.

Lukashenko said that ordinary Belarusians help migrants.

"People are helping them. Ordinary and common villagers. They take a jar of cucumbers, and other canned products, mushrooms and so on, and carry them there. They bring water to the border, where people are in camps. So, if people are starving? Yes, they help. And thank God," he said.

Fears of provocations

Lukashenko was alarmed that the situation at the border could spiral up into severe confrontation.

"Another thing is dangerous. I am worried that this confrontation on the border because of migrants may evolve into an acute phase. It is the ground for provocations. Any provocation can occur! I have already warned my military, ‘Watch out, guys, watch out.’ We do not open fire over their heads as they do. Our helicopters do not hover overhead. What if a helicopter flies over at an altitude of 20-30 meters? It will blow those kids, people away! They are simply being intimidated," Lukashenko said.