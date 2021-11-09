Belarusian interior minister assures migrants not violating nation’s laws

MINSK, November 9. /TASS/. Belarusian authorities have not registered any migrants violating the country’s laws, Interior Minister Ivan Kubrakov reported on Tuesday.

"These migrants have not violated the law so far. They are on the territory of the Republic of Belarus legally," the news agency BelTA quoted the interior minister as saying. "Indeed, their number has increased. However, they come to our country with visas and check into hotels. These people are fleeing war and are trying to get into the EU. As a hospitable country, we are always ready to welcome everyone," Kubrakov explained.

According to the minister, his federal agency’s mission is to uphold public order ensured both in Minsk and in the border areas. "I would like to note that there are no problems with migrants in Belarus today. We regularly hold preventive consultations with them, and they respond well."Focusing on the border zone crisis, the minister stressed that there is support should the situation exacerbate. "There are no such forecasts for right now. Internal troops and the internal affairs’ territorial authorities are on duty in the border zone. Citizens residing in the border district areas have not filed any complaints. The reports we receive are only of a general nature. We respond to them and ensure the safety of our citizens," Kubrakov said.

On Monday, several thousand migrants began moving across Belarus toward the border with Poland. Some of them attempted to tear down a barbed-wire fence. Police donning helmets, vests, and shields, along with border guards and the military countered their attempts on the Polish side of the border. The migrants subsequently set up a camp in close proximity to the border. By some estimates, in total, up to 2,000 people have been registered near the Polish border. The Polish authorities fear that they might attempt to storm the border once again.