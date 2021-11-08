Most refugees at Belarus-Poland border want to go to Germany — agency

MINSK, November 8. /TASS/. The majority of the refugees that were located near the Belarus-Poland border on Monday want to go to Germany, BelTA reports, citing people from the column of migrants.

According to the agency, one of the young people said that the group numbers 1,500 people and for many, the final destination is Germany. "Practically all of us are Kurds. We are together with children and pregnant women. We have no water, food, warm clothes. But we aren’t allowed across the Polish border,’’ BelTA cites the refugees as saying. The agency reports that some people made several efforts to cross but they were turned back by the Polish military. The migrants are asking that the footage of them be shown ‘’in Germany and France’’ and that the situation be reported in Europe.

On Monday morning, a large group of refugees with their belongings moved along a highway in Belarus toward the border with Poland. The Belarusian authorities said the migrants near the Polish border have stated their intention to get to the adjacent country and fulfill their right to apply for refugee status in the EU, and they don’t pose a security threat and don’t behave aggressively.

Since the beginning of 2021, more than 30,000 migrants have sought to cross the Polish-Belarusian border. Poland has declared a state of emergency in the areas bordering Belarus, and is routinely increasing the number of military personnel engaged in border protection, having brought the headcount to 10,000. Also, a barbed-wire fence initiated by Warsaw has appeared on the border between the countries, and there’s a plan to transform it into a more reliable, 5-meter-high barrier outfitted with motion detectors and other equipment.