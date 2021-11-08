Minsk doing its utmost to solve migrant crisis on border with Poland, assures Kremlin

MOSCOW, November 8. /TASS/. The Belarusian migration services have been taking all necessary measures to sort out the refugee crisis on the Belarusian-Polish border in a legal way, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov reported on Monday.

"Surely, we have no doubt that migration services of Belarus are taking all necessary measures to settle the situation in a legal way," Peskov noted.

The Kremlin pointed to possible concerns that migrants could penetrate into Russian territory. "Consideration is being given <...> to possible concerns over the fact that these migrants could somehow trespass into our territory <...> so measures are being taken. The situation is certainly complex, and the burden has fallen on the shoulders of the Belarusian authorities," Peskov concluded.

Since the beginning of 2021, over 30,000 migrants have tried to cross the Polish-Belarusian border. Warsaw declared a state of emergency in the regions bordering Belarus and has been systematically beefing up the number of servicemen stationed there (currently it is at 10,000). At the same time, the Polish authorities have been building a barbed-wire fence on the border and later plans are in store to transform it into a more fortified barrier measuring 5 meters in height, equipped with sensors and other necessary equipment.