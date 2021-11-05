Ukraine’s Zelensky says he signed law on oligarchs

KIEV, November 5. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has signed the law on preventing the threats to national security caused by oligarchs’ influence, Zelensky wrote on Twitter on Friday.

The Ukrainian president had initiated the law, which was approved by parliament.

"Democracy is law and equality. I have signed an anti-oligarch law that fundamentally changes the relationship between big business and politicians. Now all economic players will be equal before the law and will not be able to buy political privileges for themselves," Zelensky said adding that he would not allow "breaking the law.".