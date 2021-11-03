Non-working days in Moscow won’t be extended, Mayor says

MOSCOW, November 3. /TASS/. The spread of the coronavirus has stabilized in Moscow, and there is no need to extend the non-working days period, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said during a visit to a new endoscopy center of the Buyanov Clinical City Hospital, noting that QR-codes would continue to be in effect for visits to museums and theaters after November 7.

"In Moscow, <...> the dynamics of the disease have stabilized, this concerns both detection and the hospitalization of severe cases. This allows us to conclude that the non-working days won’t be extended on Monday," the mayor said.

According to the mayor, the city will return to normal life on Monday, however, the restrictions introduced earlier will remain. The stay-at-home regime for elderly residents and the switch of 30% of the staff of the capital’s businesses to working remotely will continue to be in effect.

The mayor again urged Moscow’s residents to get inoculated against the coronavirus since the capital provides every chance to do so.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin declared the period from October 30 through November 7 non-working days due to the pandemic. The decision was made to curb the growth of the coronavirus.